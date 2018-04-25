What steps are being planned to check river pollution: Bombay HC to govt

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation filed by NGO Vanashakti Public Trust, seeking formulation of a policy by the government to protect its rivers. The petition says the policy announced by the government in 2009 to protect its rivers had been modified, allowing construction of resorts and hotels near rivers. The HC was hearing a public interest litigation filed by NGO Vanashakti Public Trust, seeking formulation of a policy by the government to protect its rivers. The petition says the policy announced by the government in 2009 to protect its rivers had been modified, allowing construction of resorts and hotels near rivers.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought to know from the state government the steps it proposes to take to check pollution in rivers across Maharashtra. The HC said it was the constitutional obligation of the government to protect the rivers and improve the quality of water.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation filed by NGO Vanashakti Public Trust, seeking formulation of a policy by the government to protect its rivers. The petition says the policy announced by the government in 2009 to protect its rivers had been modified, allowing construction of resorts and hotels near rivers.

The petitioners told the HC that the Central Pollution Control Board’s studies in 2015 showed that 49 rivers in Maharashtra were severely polluted. Around 153 rivers were affected by bacteria, they added.

The HC on August 4, 2016 had directed the government to make a statement as to whether the state intends to come out with a new water regulation policy or river regulation policy, as the earlier policy had been scrapped by the government in 2015.

The HC found that the directions had not been complied with as no statement was made by the government. A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla said the government was “under obligation to take all steps not only to reduce pollution in rivers but also improve the quality of rivers”. The court asked the government to ensure no construction was carried out on riverbeds and no obstruction caused to citizens’ right to access rivers.

