What PM Narendra Modi said on International Yoga Day: Top quotes

Prime Minister was seen performing asanas along with hundreds of yoga enthusiasts even as there was a light drizzle at the event. Prime Minister was seen performing asanas along with hundreds of yoga enthusiasts even as there was a light drizzle at the event.

On the occasion of the third International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in the festivities at Ramabai rally ground in Lucknow. After addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister was seen performing asanas along with hundreds of yoga enthusiasts even as there was a light drizzle at the event.

Top quotes from PM Modi’s speech on International Yoga Day 2017

* Today, Yoga has become a part of so many lives. Yoga’s popularity outside India is high and has connected the world with India.

* I am glad to see several Yoga institutes take shape over the last three years. Demand for Yoga teachers is increasing.

* In addition to fitness, wellness is important. Yoga is a medium to achieve wellness.

* I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of their lives.

* Yoga, which connects body, mind and soul has played a big role in connecting the world too.

* Yoga can have the same importance as salt has in life.

* Young people have accepted Yoga as a profession. In countries across the world, there is a new market being created around Yoga.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd