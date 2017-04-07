What justice is this, Mallikarjun Kharge asks; Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Source: PTI photo/File) Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Source: PTI photo/File)

Bringing up the killing of a diary farmer by cow vigilantes in Alwar, Congress leader Mallikarjun warned the government against lawlessness if such incidents were not checked. Speaking during zero hour in Lok Sabha, Kharge was also critical of state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, targeted the prime minister and the RSS, according to a PTI report. “This is a new vision for India that Narendra Modiji is propagating. It is a vision where only one idea will prevail and any other idea, anybody who does not listen to or agree with Narendra Modi or RSS has no place in India,” PTI quoted Rahul.

Inside, Congress floor leader Kharge expressed his dissatisfaction over the arrest of “only four people” while 200 people had been involved in the attack. “What type of justice is this?” he said, demanding a statement from the home minister. He blamed gau-rakshaks of three organisations, whose names were expunged by the Speaker.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh defended the Rajasthan government and said it had taken cognisance of the incident and initiated action as per the law.

