What is the Bofors scam case, why is it in the news now?

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear an appeal challenging a Delhi High Court order in 2005 which acquitted the Hinduja brothers in the Bofors scam case. The plea, filed by advocate-turned-politician Ajay Kumar Agarwal, was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud. The matter is scheduled for the week commencing October 30 this year, reported news agency PTI.

What is the Bofors scam?

On March 18, 1986, India signed a Rs 1,437-crore deal with Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors for the supply of 400 155 mm Howitzer guns for the Army. A year later, on April 16, 1987, a Swedish radio channel alleged that the company had bribed top Indian politicians and defence personnel to secure the contract. The scandal rocked the Rajiv Gandhi-led government in the late 1980s. On January 22, 1990, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged an FIR against the then president of Bofors Martin Ardbo, the alleged middleman Win Chadda and the Hinduja brothers for criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery. Two chargesheets were subsequently filed against Chadda, Ottavio Quattrocchi, then Defence Secretary S K Bhatnagar, Ardbo, the Bofors company and the Hinduja brothers.

Most of the prominent accused in the case, including Quattrocchi, Ardbo, Chadha and Bhatnagar are no more.

So why is the case being reopened now?

In 2005, the apex court had admitted Ajay Agarwal’s petition challenging the Delhi HC’s decision quashing charges against Europe-based industrialists, the Hinduja brothers. The plea was filed after the CBI failed to appeal against the HC’s decision in the top court within its 90 day deadline. The SC allowed Agarwal to appeal in the absence of an appeal from the CBI. The case will now be heard in October this year.

Meanwhile, the scandal rocked Parliament during the Monsoon Session this year, with the BJP raking it up saying it needed “proper investigation.” It was brought up by BJP parliamentarians, who quoted Sten Lindstrom, a senior Swedish officer who had probed the scam, saying a “huge amount of evidence” had been handed over to India. He had added that the scale of bribery in the deal could be bigger than earlier thought.

