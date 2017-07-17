What is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s email id, phone number and contact details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most accessible leaders of his time and can be reached via phone, email, social media and his portals. REUTERS photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most accessible leaders of his time and can be reached via phone, email, social media and his portals. REUTERS photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no less than a celebrity figure in India and, undoubtedly, millions of people would have tried to contact him for a varied number of reasons. It could be for appreciating his government’s work, criticism of a decision, complaints and grievances or just an urge to talk to the leader of your country. Prime Ministers are usually much insulated from direct public contact but PM Modi has been one of the exceptions and he allows people to reach out to him and his team. Here is how you can contact PM Modi:

Social media

PM Modi is one of the most active and responsive state leaders in the world on social media. This is how you can follow him and contact him on verified social media accounts.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/narendramodi

Twitter: http://twitter.com/narendramodi

You can tag him in tweets with the following handles: @PMOIndia or @Narendramodi.

Google Plus: http://plus.google.com/+NarendraModi

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/user/narendramodi

Of course, it is humanly not possible for the PM to monitor or reply to each of the messages that come in through different channels. However, he has a dedicated team for that purpose and he is known to take regular updates from them and responds to a lot of messages and takes up grievances as well.

Connect with PM Modi on email

Prime Minister’s Office can be connected at connect@mygov.nic.in. This account is especially for interaction with the public. One can write to PMO for issues related to public grievance or governance-related issues here.

You can contact PM Modi on one of these email ids: narendramodi1234@gmail.com and his PMO email id: connect@mygov.nic.in.

One can also write to the Prime Minister at:

Web Information Manager, South Block, Raisina Hill, New Delhi -110011 — Phone Number – +91-11-23012312

Fax – +91-11-23019545 , 23016857.

If you write to PM Modi via http://pmindia.gov.in and address the letter to “Honourable Prime minister of India” and mention the address for his official residence–7, Race Course Road, New Delhi, then it will reach PM Modi directly.

The Prime Minister has also used e-governance to good measure for interacting with the public.

For public grievance redressal, there is a dedicated portal where you can write directly to the PM, tell him about your grievance, attach documents if required. He also takes suggestions, feedback, complaints on demonetisation issues, greetings, wishes, appointment requests and message requests on this portal. You can write to him at: http://pgportal.gov.in/pmocitizen/Grievancepmo.aspx

The MyGov.in portal gives a lot of options for interaction too. You can interact live during talks, radio broadcasts, forum discussions etc. Team PMO responds actively here: http://www.mygov.in/home/61/discuss/

Phone numbers:

If you want to take the traditional route and call PM Modi’s residence or office, or fax him or lodge a complaint with him, you can do it at:

PMO: 011-23012312

PMO Fax: 011-23016857

PM Modi’s contact numbers: 011-23015603, 11-23018939, 011-23018668

PMO helpline: +91-1800-110-031

