What is govt’s policy on Pakistan, asks Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress chief whip Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the government had failed to protect military installations from terror strikes.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Scindia referred to the meeting between NSA Ajit Doval and his Pakistan counterpart Nasser Khan Janjua in Bangkok last week and sought to know the “truth”. “What is the Pakistan policy of the government, we cannot understand?”, Scindia said, citing the treatment meted out to the family of Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad and the Pulwama attack. He was critical of the PM’s silence on the issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar countered Scindia by saying that he was trying to play politics in the matter. He pointed out that a total of 200 terrorists had been shot down by the Army last year. “We carried out the surgical strikes”.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said the measures recommended by a committee headed by Lt Gen Philip Campose (retd) for protection of security installations were being implemented.

