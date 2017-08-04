What has NITI Aayog gained from Arvind Panagariya: SJM leader Ashwini Mahajan

SJM leader Ashwini Mahajan asked what the NITI Aayog had gained from its association with economist Arvind Panagariya, who was its first vice-chairman. (File Photo) SJM leader Ashwini Mahajan asked what the NITI Aayog had gained from its association with economist Arvind Panagariya, who was its first vice-chairman. (File Photo)

Swadeshi Jagran Manch national convener Ashwini Mahajan on Thursday asked what the NITI Aayog had gained from its association with economist Arvind Panagariya, who was its first vice-chairman. Asked about the Manch’s criticism of the NITI Aayog, which the outfit had said was “pro-corporate”, Mahajan told The Indian Express that after the completion of Aayog’s two years, the Manch had organised a discussion in New Delhi, where many economics experts were invited.

“We had said that after two years there was nothing much for the Aayog to show in terms of achievement for the country. We also said that it was pushing a pro-corporate agenda. In any society, a critique of government policies is inevitable and we did only that,” he said.

Asked if Panagariya’s exit was a loss to the country, Mahajan said, “Can you list one thing that the country has gained from his being there and what loss are we going to suffer because of his exit?”

