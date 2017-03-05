What has demonetisation achieved? asks Omar Abdullah

Omar Abduallah Omar Abduallah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday questioned what demonetisation had achieved, claiming cashless transactions were declining while fake currency in circulation was increasing.

“Cashless transactions (declining) Fake currency in circulation (increasing). Almost entire lot of notes demonetised back in the banks. So what is the achievement?” Omar wrote on Twitter.

The National Conference working president also said BJP was feeling uneasy about the outcome of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“Two days of campaigning in his own constituency. Should we be reading more in to this than just the PM enjoying being on the campaign trail?” Omar asked.