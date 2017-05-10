Can’t put locks on everyone’s houses: Rajasthan minister on rape case

Rajasthan minister Kalicharan Saraf. ANI photo Rajasthan minister Kalicharan Saraf. ANI photo

Rajasthan minister and BJP leader Kalicharan Saraf, on Wednesday, made a controversial statement related to rape of a four-year-old girl by one of her father’s helpers in Jaipur on Saturday, stating that the police and government can do nothing in such cases.

“Jeweller ke ghar uska naukar jaayega, wo bachchi se balaatkaar karlega usme police, sarkar kya karlegi? (Servant will go to Jeweller’s house and rape his daughter. What can the police or government do in this case?),” news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying.

Saraf further added: “Ek ek ghar ke andar taala lagaayegi kya? kehna bada aasaan hai, Apraadh badh rahe hain par isme kya kiya ja sakta hai? (Should we put locks inside everyone’s houses? It is easy to say that criminal incidents are increasing but what can be done about it?).”

As per a Hindustan Times report, the four-year-old was raped by the helper at her father’s home on Saturday night.

As per reports, the 19-year-old accused was asked to visit the house for some regular work by the businessman and that is when he sexually assaulted the child. She was later found injured by her parents who then took her to a hospital.

