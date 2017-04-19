What are the immediate measures for women’s safety, HC asks Delhi Police

Delhi High Court. (File Photo) Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the city police about immediate measures they can take for the safety of women in the national capital.

A division bench of Justice Ravindra Bhat and Justice Yogesh Khanna suggested that the police carry out a survey in vulnerable areas — especially slum clusters and look into the problems faced by women and children.

“What are the immediate measures for women’s safety? You (police) could also use unorthodox methods. Use survey method. Talk to people, women and ask about the problems they face. Policing happens at the more affluent areas. Focus on the neglected areas like slums and jhuggi-jhopri colonies,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it after the December 16, 2012 gangrape case where it has been giving directions from time to time with regard to recruiting more police personnel, more forensic labs, improving crime investigation and protection of women in Delhi.

The court posted the matter for hearing on May 4.

During the hearing, Delhi Commission of Women Chief Swati Maliwal told the court that eve-teasing (harassment) is a very common problem outside schools in morning and during shift change and more police must be deployed around schools to tackle the problem.

