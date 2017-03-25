What Akhilesh Yadav said in response to Yogi Adityanath’s remark on age difference

Akhilesh Yadav addressing the press on Saturday. (ANI) Akhilesh Yadav addressing the press on Saturday. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said in the Lok Sabha that he is a year older to Akhilesh Yadav and a year younger to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. He jokingly suggested that his coming between the duo, who had stitched an alliance in the recent elections, had led to their defeat. Now, Akhilesh, in a press conference with the media, has responded to Adityanath’s remarks.

“Chief Minister ne kaha humse ek saal badey hain. Hum kehte hain kaam me bahut pichey ho, umar mein toh badey ho sakte ho (CM said he’s a year older to me; but he’s much behind in work even if he is older in age),” he said. While Akhilesh is 43, Adityanath, a five-time MP from Gorakhpur, is 44 years old. Akhilesh was the youngest chief minister in the country when he took charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2012.

Akhilesh also said that he doesn’t have a problem with the CM getting the official residence ‘purified’ but added that he hoped the peacocks in the house would be taken care of. “Mujhe shuddhikaran se dukh nahi hai. Kuch mor aa aa gaye the us ghar mein, unka haal kaisa hai? Suna hai gaay aane waali hai, bachda aane waala hai, toh humare mor ka bhi khyal rakhna (I don’t have a problem with purification. There were some peacocks in the house, how are they doing? We heard cows and their calves are going to be in that house, so our peacocks should also be taken care of),” he said.

Hindu priests from Gorakhpur had conducted ‘shuddhikaran’ ceremonies before Adityanath moves into his official residence.

Yadav also alleged that the media was not reporting how officers of a certain caste in the police force are being targeted in the new BJP regime.

In the recently-concluded elections in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav-led Samajwadi Party faced a stinging defeat at the hands of the BJP which won 312 seats in the 403-member Assembly. The SP won 47 seats.

