‘What about Ambedkar, Abdul Kalam…’: Prakash Raj slams Hedge for linking nationalism with Hindutva

Actor Prakash Raj Thursday slammed Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hedge for linking nationalism with religion. In an open letter to the Karnataka BJP leader, Prakash Raj asked Hedge to clarify what he meant when he said “nationalism and Hindutva” are one and mean the same.

He also shared a 39-second undated video clipping of Hedge speaking in Kanada at a press conference, where he had purportedly said Hindutva and nationalism are not separate identities.

Prakash Raj wrote: “Dear Mr Ananthkumar Hedge,

You said ‘nationalism and Hindutva are not two different things but are one and mean the same’

WHY DO YOU BRING IN A RELIGION into NATIONALISM. Then what about those who are not Hindus. People who are countries pride ..like Ambedkar..Adbul kalam. .. A R rehman..khuswanth singh…Amrita Pritam.. Dr.Verghese kurien…the list goes on..and what about many like me who don’t have a religion..but believe in humanity..aren’t we all the national of our country..who are you guys..what’s your agenda..Since you believe in “janmas”..are you guys reincarnation of german s HITLER #justasking”

Earlier in September, in an interview to Asianet News, Hedge had said: “Hindutva and nationalism are not separate identities. I strongly propagate nationalism. Do not separate Hindutva from patriotism. It is foolish to consider Hindutva and nationalism as matters of controversy.”

This wasn’t the first time Prakash Raj has targetted a BJP leader. In October, he claimed that Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are better actors than him. He also said PM Modi’s silence over the murder of noted journalist Gauri Lankesh’s was “chilling”.

