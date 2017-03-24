Westminster terror attack: PM Modi calls Theresa May, expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called up his UK counterpart Theresa May to express India’s solidarity and deepest condolences for victims of Wednesday’s terror attack in London. “PM called UK PM HE @theresa_may to express India’s solidarity & conveyed deepest condolences for victims of the terror attack in London,” the PMO tweeted.

Modi on Thursday had expressed sadness over the killings in the attack and said India stands by the UK in the fight against terror. “Deeply saddened by the terror attack in London. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” Modi had said in a tweet on Thursday. “At this difficult moment, India stands with UK in the fight against terrorism. @theresa_may @Number10Gov (sic),” he had added.

Five people were killed and nearly 40 injured when a terrorist suspect mowed down pedestrians on a bridge and stabbed a police officer close to the British parliament complex in an incident inspired by “international terrorism”. Those dead included the assailant and the policeman he stabbed. The attacker was shot dead by Scotland Yard officers.

