Westminster terror attack: India stands with UK in fight against terrorism, says PM Modi

Condemning the Wednesday attack in London which killed five and left several injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to those who lost their lives in the incident, promising to stand with the United Kingdom in the fight against terrorism.

The Prime Minister, in tweets this morning, said that he was “deeply saddened” by the attacks and assured Prime Minister May that India stands by the UK in this time of difficulty.

Deeply saddened by the terror attack in London. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2017

At this difficult moment, India stands with UK in the fight against terrorism. @theresa_may@Number10Gov — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2017

At least five people were killed and over dozens sustained ‘catastrophic injuries’ in a shootout outside the British Parliament on Wednesday. Even as the assailant was shot down by security forces, the Palace of Westminster was put under lockdown. Police said they were treating it as a “terrorist incident”. Prime Minister Theresa May as well as other MPs were escorted safely out of the Parliament Square.

May condemned the terror strike as “sick and depraved” attack on democratic values, which was “doomed to failure”. May also paid tributes to the “exceptional men and women” of the police force who responded to the attack. “We will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart,” she said.

