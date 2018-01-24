Western Railway installs sanitary pad dispensers for its women employees

The facility was inaugurated at Churchgate station yesterday by Archana Gupta, President of Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) along with senior women employees. (Express File Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar) The facility was inaugurated at Churchgate station yesterday by Archana Gupta, President of Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) along with senior women employees. (Express File Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

The Western Railway (WR) has installed sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators for its women employees in six divisions, including its headquarters at Churchgate in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The facility was inaugurated at Churchgate station on Tuesday by Archana Gupta, President of Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) along with senior women employees.

“The WRWWO donated and commissioned sanitary napkin dispenser and incinerator at Churchgate yesterday for the benefit of the women working at the WR headquarters,” chief public relations officer of WR, Ravinder Bhakar, said.

Besides Churchgate, these coin-operated machines were installed at other five divisions- Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot and Bhavnagar- and were inaugurated by seniormost or youngest women employee working there, he added.

“The women employees of the Western Railway has hailed this historic step,” Bhakar said.

