Western Peripheral Expressway to be ready by November: Manohar Lal Khattar

The 135-km Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, will be completed in November this year, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday. “Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway is a major project and we will be completing it by November this year,” Khattar said on the sidelines of India Integrated Transport and Logistics (IITL) Summit in New Delhi.

The Haryana chief minister said that stretch from Palwal to Manesar is ready, while the section between Manesar and Kundli is under construction. The Western Peripheral Expressway along with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway – each around 135-km long – were planned long back following the Supreme Court order to form a ring road outside Delhi to decongest the national capital.

Earlier, addressing the summit, Khattar said Haryana is fully capable and prepared to participate in the upcoming transport and logistics revolution in the country. He said the state has a lot of potential to contribute to the growth of warehousing and supply chain logistics. He also informed that the state is working in a big way to enhance and modernise its transport and warehousing network.

