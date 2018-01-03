Western Ghats restrictions stalling projects in Idukki, says Joice George

Joice George Joice George

Joice George, Independent, Lok Sabha, discusses his zero-hour issue with The Indian Express.

What is the issue you raised?

All development work in 47 villages of my constituency [Idukki] is held up due to their proposed inclusion in the notified Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) spanning 57,000 sq km of the Western Ghats region.

What work has been stalled?

We cannot undertake even MNREGA work even though some of these villages are very thickly populated and have become townships. A proposal for construction of a medical college cannot take off.

How did the problem begin?

It started when the UPA regime, because of extraneous reasons, appointed a Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel for recommending measures for bringing the entire Ghats under a regulatory regime. Thereafter, a high-level group in 2011 suggested that 9,993 sq km in Kerala be categorised as ESA. This includes the 47 villages [in Idukki].

What is your demand?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has submitted a proposal to the Centre to restrict ESA to the existing forest area under the control of the forest department.

How has the Center responded?

In principle, the Centre seems to have accepted this suggestion. All six states concerned have submitted their proposals. The Centre should issue a final notification within a specific time-frame.

