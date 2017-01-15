Western disturbance leads to rise in minimum temperature in J&K, Rajasthan, Delhi

A fresh western disturbance led to a rise in the minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and the national capital though there was no let-up in the intense cold elsewhere. (Source: PTI) A fresh western disturbance led to a rise in the minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and the national capital though there was no let-up in the intense cold elsewhere. (Source: PTI)

A fresh western disturbance led to a rise in the minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and the national capital though there was no let-up in the intense cold elsewhere. The weatherman has warned of rain or snow in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, which were reeling in the grip of intense cold, due to a western disturbance.

The chill kept up its intensity in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. 26 trains were delayed and six rescheduled due to fog in the morning. Flight operations though continued uninterrupted. The onset of a western disturbance took the minimum temperature in the national capital a notch above the season’s average at 8.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature upped by four notches to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Kupwara and many areas in higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed a fresh bout of snow though intense cold abated due to an overcast sky. The forecast of more precipitation in the next three days has prompted authorities to put in place a mechanism to respond quickly to any exigency arising out of it.

Leh town in Ladakh region was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 13.7, while Srinagar had a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. Kargil town gauged a minimum of minus 10, Gulmarg 10.5, Pahalgam minus 4.6, Kokernag minus 4.7, Kupwara town 2.8 and Qazigund 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh, which has been facing a piercing cold wave, saw a slight rise in the minimum temperature. The weatherman warned of heavy rain or snow at isolated places in mid and higher hills in the state due to a fresh western disturbance.

Heavily overcast sky in Shimla and surrounding areas kept people on tenterhooks as they were yet to recover from the nightmarish experience they had after the heavy snowfall on the night of January 7, which paralysed normal life for several days.

The high altitude tribal areas and other peaks shivered under freezing cold with mercury staying between minus 17 and minus 22 degrees Celsius. Keylong and Kalpa in tribal Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts recorded a low of minus 11.6 and minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Manali was warmer at 1 degree Celsius, while Bhuntar had a low of zero degree, Manali and Shimla 1.6, Solan 1.8, Sundernagar 2.4, Dharamsala 6.2, Una 6.4 and Nahan 7.4 degrees Celsius. Cold weather persisted in Punjab and Haryana where rains may occur tomorrow. Narnaul was the coldest place in the region at 3.5 degrees Celsius.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over central Pakistan and its neighbourhood. A few places in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, are likely to get rain until tomorrow,” the MeT office said.

Hisar in Haryana reeled under biting cold at 4.6 and Karnal at 4.2 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana in Punjab witnessed a cold night at 5.7, while Patiala had a low of 6.1, Adampur 5.8, Chandigarh and Amritsar 7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in a respite for residents in Rajasthan, a “slight” increase was recorded in the minimum temperature across the state though Alwar continued to be in the grip of chill at 1.4 degree Celsius.

The weatherman said the minimum temperature rose by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Mount Abu had a low of 2 degrees Celsius, Banasthali 2.7, Chhittorgarh 3.2, Dabok 4, Sriganganagar 4.3, Pilani 4.5, Jaipur 5, Bundi 5.5, Swai Madhopur 5.8, Kota 6.8 and Ajmer 8.5 degree Celsius.

The MeT office has predicted drizzle at isolated places in north-western region of the state tomorrow.