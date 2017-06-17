Western Army Commander inaugurates website of Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre Mohali

Lt. General Surinder Singh (Express Photo) Lt. General Surinder Singh (Express Photo)

Western Command GOC-in-C Lt. General Surinder Singh on Saturday inaugurated the website of an institute dedicated to paraplegic war veterans here to bring it on the world map for its medical care and rehabilitation of disabled soldiers by providing vocational training facilities.

The Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) is a unique institution that caters to 100 per cent disabled ex-servicemen (paraplegic – both the lower limbs paralysed and quadriplegics – all the four limbs paralysed) who hail from northern, central and eastern regions of the country, he said.

The institute symbolises the effort of the army to mitigate the sufferings of gallant soldiers who are paralysed due to spinal cord injuries, said Lt Gen Singh, who is also patron-in-chief of this institution.The aim of the institute is to make paraplegic and quadriplegic ex-servicemen self reliant, he said.

Presently, 26 patients are part of PRC Mohali.They have become proficient in computerised knitting machines and have prepared clothings for Army Public Schools Dagshai, Chandimandir, and Sainik Schools at Kunjpura and Sujanpura Tira.

They have also excelled in making fancy gel candles which are in great demand during festival season, Diwali fair and with public sector undertakings, he said.

