Western Army Commander discusses Punjab-related issues with CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during a meeting with Lt Gen Surinder Singh, AVSM, VSM at Chandigarh on Monday. PTI Photo Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during a meeting with Lt Gen Surinder Singh, AVSM, VSM at Chandigarh on Monday. PTI Photo

Western Command GOC-in-C Lieutenant General Surinder Singh today called on Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and discussed issues of mutual interests pertaining to the state with him. Lieutenant General Singh paid a courtesy visit to the chief minister here, a defence spokesman said.

“The Army Commander discussed issues of mutual interest pertaining to Punjab during his visit,” he added.

Lieutenant General Singh highlighted the continued support extended by the Punjab government to the Armed Forces and military veterans, the spokesman said.

He also underscored the initiatives of the Armed Forces towards the welfare of the veterans and joint functioning in the field of security and disaster relief.

The Western Army Commander reiterated the need to further enhance the resettlement opportunities for the retiring army personnel.

Issues such as training of the youth for recruitment in the army as officers and assistance during a natural calamity were also discussed at the meeting, the spokesman said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now