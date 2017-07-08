West Bengal violence: Justice Dhingra and team tell Rajnath Singh Hindus being targeted in Basirhat

During the meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, Rajnath Singh is learnt to have assured them that the matter would be looked into, though law and order is a state subject. During the meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, Rajnath Singh is learnt to have assured them that the matter would be looked into, though law and order is a state subject.

A delegation including former judge S N Dhingra met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the communal violence at Basirhat in West Bengal and alleged that Hindus were being targeted in the flare-up.

During the meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, Singh is learnt to have assured them that the matter would be looked into, though law and order is a state subject.

Maj Gen P K Sehgal, lawyer Shoumendu Mukherjee and professor Rohit Roy were part of the delegation.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Roy said the events in Bengal were serious, and could soon spread to other parts of the country. The team submitted a signed memorandum asking Singh to initiate a probe involving local TMC leadership.

Justice (retd) Dhingra told The Indian Express, “The delegation explained the situation to the Home Minister. He heard it all, but showed his inability to do much. He said that since law and order is the state government’s subject, the Centre cannot do much at this stage. However, he said the Centre was keeping an eye on the situation.”

Justice (retd) Dhingra probed grant of licences to developers in Gurgaon by the previous Congress government of Haryana and, in his report, alleged irregularities in grant of licence to Skylight Hospitality of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News West Bengal violence: Rage, fear on either side of Basirhat divide