Ram Navami clashes in Bengal: He was never into display of faith, says wife of victim

“Somebody must have mistaken his identity… why would he be killed? He had just gone to a grocery shop nearby,” said Sairun Nisha, Khan’s mother. “Somebody must have mistaken his identity… why would he be killed? He had just gone to a grocery shop nearby,” said Sairun Nisha, Khan’s mother.

DAYS AFTER Maqsood Khan was hit by a bullet in the violence triggered by Ram Navami processions in Kankinara in North 24 Parganas, his family on Saturday said the deceased was never into such display of faith.

“My husband did no wrong… some people fired at him. People say he was killed over a Ram Navami procession and some religious issues… but he was never into all this. He was never involved with any party either,” said Gulabsa Begum, Khan’s wife. Khan, who used to sell toys and balloons, was the family’s only earning member. Besides Gulabsa, he is survived by his parents and two daughters — aged six and 4-and-half-years — and a nine-month-old son.

The Bhatpara Municipality announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation for Khan’s family and a job for Gulabsa.

Also Read | Ram Navami clashes in Bengal: One killed in fresh violence, says TMC

“Somebody must have mistaken his identity… why would he be killed? He had just gone to a grocery shop nearby,” said Sairun Nisha, Khan’s mother.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App