Kailash Vijayvargiya skips CID summons in child trafficking case, agency ‘seeking legal advice’

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly, who has also been summoned for questioning in the trafficking case, at Parliament on Thursday. Anil Sharma

BJP STATE in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday did not appear before the state CID for questioning in connection to the Jalpaiguri child trafficking case. “He didn’t appear today and has responded to the summon through a fax message,” said ADG (CID) Rajesh Kumar.

Last Thursday, Vijayvargiya, Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly and two other BJP leaders — Vinayak Mishra and Prashant Sreen — were summoned by the CID in connection to the case. While Vijayvargiya was summoned on July 27, Ganguly will likely be questioned on July 29.

Sources said Vijayvargiya then moved a court in Jabalpur, challenging the summon. “On Thursday, we received a notice from court, stating that as the matter was being heard, he cannot be called for questioning. It is being examined,” said an official.

He added that the CID is seeking legal advice on the issue.

In May, the CID filed its first chargesheet in a Jalpaiguri court against seven people, including suspended BJP youth leader Juhi Chowdhury, in connection with the child trafficking racket it had busted in February. Chowdhury, who was general secretary of BJP’s Jalpaiguri Mahila Morcha, had been accused of helping traffickers using “political influence”.

Chandana Chakraborty, chairperson of NGO Bimala Sishu Griho — which is at the centre of the racket — had alleged Chowdhury fixed her meeting with the two BJP leaders to put pressure on Central Adoption Resource Authority to issue license for her shelter home.

