VHP to protest over ‘attacks’ on Hindus, Buddhists outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

The Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to organise a demonstration outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata on July 1 to protest “attacks on minority communities” in the neighbouring country. The state unit of VHP will also submit a memorandum to state Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan in this regard.

“Our workers will assemble in front of Nandan and from there we will take out a procession towards the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh. We have asked people from Hindu and Buddhist temples to participate in our programme as it is their counterparts in Bangladesh who have been subjected to violence perpetuated by the majority community,” said VHP spokesperson Sourish Mukherjee while speaking to The Indian Express.

Religious leaders and members of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha have also been invited to attend the July 1 programme in the city.

Around 100 Hindus were killed in Bangladesh in 2016 while more than 350 were injured in the violence, claimed Mukherjee, adding that over 200 idols of Hindu goddesses were damaged while many were stolen.

Even in the first six months of 2017, the situation did not improve as more reports of people belonging to Hindu and Buddhist communities were subjected to atrocities in Bangladesh, he further alleged.

“We want the Bangladesh government to take action against the culprits who are responsible for such attacks. In a bid to register our protest, we will demonstrate outside the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata,” said Mukherjee. He added that city police would be informed about their proposed programme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App