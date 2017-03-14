Bengal to buy potato directly from farmers, provide subsidy

To help potato farmers, the state government would also provide a cumulative subsidy of Rs 1.50 per kilogram. (Representational Image) To help potato farmers, the state government would also provide a cumulative subsidy of Rs 1.50 per kilogram. (Representational Image)

With potato farmers finding it difficult to sell their bumper crop this year, the West Bengal government has decided to purchase potato directly from them in addition to providing subsidies to help them sell the produce. “We need around 28,000 MT of potatoes every month for anganwadi centres, mid-day meals. We have decided to purchase the required quantity directly from the farmers,” state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

She said that potatoes would be bought at a rate of Rs 4.60 (per kilogram).

To help potato farmers despatch their crop to other states as well as abroad, the state government would also provide a cumulative subsidy of Rs 1.50 per kilogram.

In case of rail transportation, the subsidy would be 50 paise per KG of potatoes and Re one for a KG if it was shipped abroad, Banerjee said adding these measures would help farmers to avoid distress sale.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now