Elections 2017
  • Bengal to buy potato directly from farmers, provide subsidy

Bengal to buy potato directly from farmers, provide subsidy

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that potatoes would be bought at a rate of Rs 4.60 (per kilogram).

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published:March 14, 2017 5:13 pm
kolkata, kolkata apollo, apollo patient death, apollo death, apollo patient death case, apollo death case probe, apollo patient death probe, mamata banerjee, west bengal, west bengal CM, CM orders probe, probe ordered, kolkata news, india news, indian express news To help potato farmers, the state government would also provide a cumulative subsidy of Rs 1.50 per kilogram. (Representational Image)

With potato farmers finding it difficult to sell their bumper crop this year, the West Bengal government has decided to purchase potato directly from them in addition to providing subsidies to help them sell the produce. “We need around 28,000 MT of potatoes every month for anganwadi centres, mid-day meals. We have decided to purchase the required quantity directly from the farmers,” state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

She said that potatoes would be bought at a rate of Rs 4.60 (per kilogram).

To help potato farmers despatch their crop to other states as well as abroad, the state government would also provide a cumulative subsidy of Rs 1.50 per kilogram.

In case of rail transportation, the subsidy would be 50 paise per KG of potatoes and Re one for a KG if it was shipped abroad, Banerjee said adding these measures would help farmers to avoid distress sale.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 14: Latest News