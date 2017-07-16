West Bengal Unrest: Roopa Ganguly booked, police starts probe against Dilip Ghosh

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly (File Photo) BJP MP Roopa Ganguly (File Photo)

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly has been booked and a police inquiry initiated against state BJP president Dilip Ghosh for their alleged remarks against the Mamata government. Speaking in New Delhi on Friday, Ganguly had said: “I dare all the parties, the one who keep flattering the West Bengal Government and the Congress, to send their daughters, sisters-in-law, wives to Bengal, without taking any hospitality from Bengal. If they are able to survive there for fifteen days without getting raped then tell me.”

The case was registered in Nimta police station on Friday night. Among the charges against her is also IPC Section 354 that deals with outraging the modesty of a woman. This was after the complainant said she felt “threatened” and her “modesty was outraged” by Ganguly’s remark. “We have registered an FIR against Roopa Ganguly and legal proceedings is on,” said Dhrubajyoti Dey, DC (Belgharia) of Barrackpore Commissionerate.

The statement set off controversial remarks from the government as well. State Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, in an interview to news agency ANI, said: “First of all, she should say how many times she has been raped in Bengal. Before accusing anything or anyone, she should reveal this. Then only the truth behind her statement will be known.”

Ganguly responded, “I think he should not worry about me and rather think about those who have no one. I don’t know why he is hesitating to accept the current situation in Bengal.” Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police initiated an inquiry against Dilip Ghosh on Saturday for allegedly threatening to torch Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence if the police tried to arrest him under false cases.

At a public meeting in West Midnapore on Friday, Ghosh had said: “Darjeeling is burning. Now your (Mamata) house will burn too and you will not be able to control it. If you have so much of courage, touch me once. Time is up for Trinamool… All TMC leaders are corrupt, and everyone is under CBI scanner. Soon party will be finished too.”

Srijan Basu, working president of Trinamool committee in North Kolkata, lodged a complaint with the police demanding Ghosh’s arrest. “Working president of Trinamool Congress committee of North Kolkata district ward number 2 of KMC has submitted a letter of complaint against Dilip Ghosh. Probe is on,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

