West Bengal: Udayan Das to be produced before court in partner’s murder case

Udayan Das (blue shirt) at Dum Dum Airport on Monday. Subham Dutta Udayan Das (blue shirt) at Dum Dum Airport on Monday. Subham Dutta

Udayan Das, who allegedly murdered his live-in partner Akanksha Sharma and buried her body in his house, was brought here on transit remand from Bhopal and will be produced in the court on Monday. “The accused, who admitted to killing 28-year-old Akansha was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 2 and brought to Bankura last evening. He has been kept at Sadar Thana lock-up,” Bankura SP Sukhendu Hera said. “His behaviour is completely normal. He woke up at 6:30 AM this morning and had his breakfast,” the SP said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Udayan will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate today and we will request the court for police custody of eight days for further investigation,” Hera said. Udayan had allegedly killed his live-in partner in December last year and virtually entombed her body in a platform of his house in Bhopal to hide the crime.

The incident came to light when West Bengal Police arrived in Bhopal in search of Akanksha following a complaint lodged by her father Shivendra Sharma. According to police, Udayan had befriended the victim on a social media site. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime and said that in a fit of rage he strangulated Akanksha in the last week of December 2016, after they had a dispute.