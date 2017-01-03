West Bengal: Two leopards stray into human habitation

The carnivore, which was first spotted at Indira Colony at about 8 am yesterday was finally netted by wild life squad personnel from Sukna in Darjeeling at about 3 pm, Dutta said. The carnivore, which was first spotted at Indira Colony at about 8 am yesterday was finally netted by wild life squad personnel from Sukna in Darjeeling at about 3 pm, Dutta said.

Two leopards have strayed into human habitation in two places in North Dinajpur district since yesterday leaving at least 14 persons were injured. At least 14 persons were injured by the leopard at Raigunj yesterday with one of the injured taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, a district officer said. “The leopard which caused a flutter in Raigunj yesterday was released at Mahananda Forest today. The leopard is absolutely fine,” Divisional Forest Officer of North and South Dinajpur, Diparna Dutta said.

He also said that forest officials believed that the leopard had strayed into Raigunj from Bihar. The carnivore, which was first spotted at Indira Colony at about 8 am yesterday was finally netted by wild life squad personnel from Sukna in Darjeeling at about 3 pm, Dutta said.

In the meantime, it attacked 14 people who were treated at Raiganj Hospital and one of them was shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital with serious injury, a district official said. In Belakoba of the district, another leopard was spotted today but tamed by wildlife personnel, a forest official said. The DFO said the goverment will bear the medical expenses of those injured in leopard attack.