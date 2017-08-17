West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leading in municipal polls

Of the 14 wards in Buniadpur, TMC was leading in 10 wards while the BJP was leading in 1 ward. (Source: AP Photo) Of the 14 wards in Buniadpur, TMC was leading in 10 wards while the BJP was leading in 1 ward. (Source: AP Photo)

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday was ahead of its rivals in all seven urban local bodies, where elections were held on August 13. The seven ULBs comprise the five municipalities of Panskura and Haldia in East Midnapore district, Nalhati in Birbhum, Buniadpur in South Dinajpur and Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri districts respectively. Polling was also held for one municipal corporation, the Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC) in Burdwan West district and one notified authority, the Cooper’s Camp Notified Authority in Nadia district on August 13.

As the counting began on Thursday morning, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was leading in 8 wards of Dhupguri municipality while the BJP was leading in two wards. The Dhupguri municipality has 16 wards.

Of the 14 wards in Buniadpur, TMC was leading in 10 wards while the BJP was leading in 1 ward.

In Nalhati municipality, the TMC was leading in 8 wards of the 16 wards, while the Left Front was leading in 1 ward.

In Haldia municipality, a stronghold of TMC leader and state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari, TMC surged ahead in 10 wards out of the 29 wards. The Left Front was leading in 1 ward and BJP leading in two wards.

In 18-member strong Panskura municipality, the TMC was leading in 7 wards, BJP leading in 1 ward and Left Front in two wards.

The TMC was also leading in 10 wards of the Durgapur Municipal Corporation, which has 43 wards under it.

In Cooper’s Camp which has a strength of 12 wards, the TMC was leading in 8 wards.

