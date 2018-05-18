Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
West Bengal tops in curbing parent-to-child HIV transmission: Mamata Banerjee

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: May 18, 2018 12:06:58 pm
Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)
West Bengal has been certified as the number one state in preventing parent-to-child transmission of HIV, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today. “I am proud to say that the central government agency NACO has recently certified Bengal as Number 1 in preventing parent-to-child transmission of HIV,” Banerjee tweeted on the HIV Vaccine Awareness Day. The National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), an agency under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has played an important role in controlling the spread of HIV and the treatment of AIDS patients since early 1990s.

Banerjee had earlier said that with the implementation of the ‘Prevention of Parent to Child Transmission’ programme, the state health department enabled 16.5 lakh pregnant women of Bengal in preventing the transmission of HIV to their children. The state health department has been providing free treatment to HIV positive people through Anti-Retroviral Therapy centres in sub-divisional, district and medical college hospitals, officials said.

