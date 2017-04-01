West Bengal: TMC worker shot dead after spat with colleague; one arrested

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead in Nadia district, following which the factional feud in the ruling party came to the fore. Trinamool worker Debdas Sarkar (36) was killed when he was returning home in his motorbike at Birnagar under Taherpur police station last night, the police said. A group of youths who were drinking in a nearby field stopped him leading to an altercation and he was shot dead.

Following the killing, a mob ransacked the house of the alleged leader of the group who is also a Trinamool Congress worker.

Two motorbikes and an MUV were damaged by the mob, police said adding the accused was not at home during the ransacking.

Two Trinamool leaders of the district expressed opposing views on the incident.

Trinamool’s Nadia district committee member Tapas Ghosh said that Sarkar, a party worker since long, was killed because he used to protest against anti-social activities like gambling and illegal liquor manufacturing.

Birnagar Municipality chairman Partha Chatterjee, however, said that Sarkar was an ‘anti-social element’ and his murder had nothing to do with politics.

Chatterjee also admitted that the accused, whose house was ransacked, was a party worker.

One person was arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

