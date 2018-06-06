West Bengal: TMC leader killed, party blames BJP

TMC leader shot dead in Howrah TMC leader shot dead in Howrah

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead by miscreants in Howrah Monday night — the latest incident in a spate of political violence across the state. Confirming the murder, Commissioner (Howrah) D P Singh told The Indian Express, “So far, two have been arrested. Probe is on.”

The deceased has been identified as Md Mohsin Khan, a TMC booth-level secretary in Bagnan area. Sources said Khan was returning home when bike-borne miscreants shot him from point-blank range at Haturia village, near his house.

Following the incident, TMC workers blocked NH-6 and vandalised shops, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. One of Khan’s family members filed an FIR, on the basis of which police initiated a probe. “Around 9 pm, some miscreants opened fire at him. He was shot in the stomach and died on the spot. The miscreants fled,” a local businessman said.

The TMC has accused the BJP of killing Khan, while a BJP leader claimed the allegation was an attempt to malign the party’s image. “He has been killed by a BJP leader,” alleged local TMC leader Srikanta Sarkar. Party general secretary Partha Chatterjee said, “BJP wants to create tension in Bengal. Twenty-two TMC workers have died, yet they are maintaining peace.” TMC leader Arup Roy said, “BJP is always interested in creating law and order problems. They are playing blood games. They should stop.”

While the BJP has not officially commented, a local party leader said, “TMC is trying to frame BJP to malign our image. He (Khan) must have a victim of infighting.” The incident comes at a time when the BJP has been blaming the TMC for the deaths of two BJP workers in Purulia.

