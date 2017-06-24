Three men beaten to death in West Bengal’s Dinajpur district for allegedly stealing cows

(Photo used for representational purpose) (Photo used for representational purpose)

Three men were beaten to death in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district on Thursday after they were allegedly caught stealing cows from a house under Chopra police station area. The police have arrested three people in connection with the case so far. The deceased have been identified as Nasirul Haque (30), a resident of Kutipara, Mohammad Samiruddin (32), resident of Kandarpara and Md Nasir (33) from Dhalugunj. While Nasirul was taken to Islampur subdivisional hospital after the incident and succumbed to his injuries there, the other two died on the spot.

According to sources, a group of nearly 10 people entered the village in a van on Thursday night and were allegedly planning to steal the bovine from some of the houses. The village has earlier witnessed similar incidents because of which the residents were already alert.

The men allegedly lifted cows from two of the houses and were headed towards the third when someone noticed their movement. Alerted by the owner of the third house, a huge mob gathered outside to catch them as they tried to escape from the village. All the other accused managed to flee from the spot. “The locals chased them and thrashed them until they died. Their bodies have been sent for autopsy. An impartial inquiry has been ordered into the incident,” said an official.

Nasirul Haque’s mother Mumtaj Biwi registered a murder complaint at Chopra police station on Friday. “We have initiated a case. Today we arrested three people in the case. Action will be taken against anyone who took law in their hands. Past credentials show that all the three victims were indulged in cattle theft. The investigation is being carried out. We are conducting raids,” SP Amit Kumar Bharat Rathod told Sunday Express.

Those arrested have been identified as Asit Basu (29, Asim Basu (27)and Krishna Poddar (24). All of them are residents of Chopra area.

A Local TMC MLA Hamidur Rahman, while speaking to the press, said: “Few cattle were stolen from the area and people were angry. On Thursday, the anger turned violent. Law will take its own course.”

