West Bengal: This is political terrorism, says Dilip Ghosh

The state BJP Saturday claimed that the arrest of its vice-president was an act of “political terrorism” by the Mamata Banerjee government. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not officially comment on the issue. “The complainant had approached us claiming that Majumdar had taken money. But they had no papers to prove it. I had asked him, how could you have given him money? For what purpose? To which, he had replied: To fight a case for us at the Supreme Court. But Jay Prakash isn’t a lawyer, neither does he have a law firm. Why would he take money for something like this? How could students get the money to pay him for this? None of it made sense,” state party chief Dilip Ghosh wrote on his Facebook page.

Watch What Else is Making News



Ghosh alleged Mamata had arrested the BJP leader for the arrest of her MPs by the CBI. “CM Mamata Banerjee had said that they could arrest BJP leaders after CBI arrested their MPs. I don’t know what the law says. But I don’t think that anyone can be arrested because of something written on a piece of paper without any proof. This is nothing but political terrorism,” he said.