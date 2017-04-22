West Bengal: Student leader held for attack on scribes in university campus

A students’ union leader of Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya (UBKV) has been arrested in connection with the attack on journalists in its campus here, police said today. Sahanur Alam, general secretary of the university’s students union controlled by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, was arrested last night.

Journalists lodged an FIR against 56 persons after they were attacked by students in the campus yesterday, police said. Agitating UBKV students had gheraoed Dean of Agriculture Tapan Kumar Hath over date of an examination since April 20 and allegedly garlanded him with shoes, following which he fell ill.

When journalists reached the campus to cover the incident, the students attacked them and injured six. Hath was still under treatment in MJN Hospital here while the six scribes were released from there today.

UBKV Vice-Chancellor Dr Chirantan Chattopadhyay today condemned the attack but said that outsiders, and not students, were involved in the attack. The VC did not meet journalists nor received calls after the incident yesterday.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty today met the injured journalists in the hospital and denounced the attack on scribes. Journalists took out a protest rally and submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate demanding arrest of the culprits.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 10:20 pm