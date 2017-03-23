West Bengal: Seven of family killed in highway accident

SEVEN MEMBERS of a family, including two women and three children, were killed Wednesday when the car in which they were travelling hit a tar-laden tanker, on National Highway-2 in Burdwan.

Police said the accident took place near Rathtalla More at around 9 am. The victims, who were on their way to Patna — their hometown — died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Seshnath Singh (60), Nirmala Singh (58), Rajen Singh (42), Reshami Singh (33), Riya Singh (13), Aneswa Singh (8) and Arav Singh (6), Additional SP Dhuritiman Bhattacharya told The Indian Express. Seshnath was driving the car, police said.

Sources said the vehicle was caught between the tanker and another vehicle. Seshnath allegedly tried to overtake the tanker from its right when he lost control and hit it. Consequently, the tanker fell on the car, sources said.

A police official said molten tar from the tanker fell on the three children. “One of the children was alive and screaming when locals tried to rescue him. They doused him with water, but he succumb to his injuries on the spot,” said the officer.

As per sources, the car also caught fire due to the molten tar. A fire engine was pressed into service to douse the flames. It took more than two hours to retrieve the bodies, said police.

According to sources, Seshnath Singh was DSP, Hazipur, while his son Rajen was posted as an RPF Inspector in Howrah. The family used to stay in Gulmohar quarters of Howrah. “The victims’ extended family members who stay in Bangalore have been informed, and they are on their way to Kolkata,” said a family friend.

Following the accident, irate locals put up a blockade that was lifted by police after 40 minutes. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

This is the second accident on the highway in a month. On March 7, popular folk music singer Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya had died in a road accident on the highway.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now