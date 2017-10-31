West Bengal: Seven die of dengue, ‘unknown’ fever

Areas like Bongaon, Dum Dum, Bidhannagar, Bhangar, Lake Town have seen the maximum number of dengue cases, as per sources. (Representational Image) Areas like Bongaon, Dum Dum, Bidhannagar, Bhangar, Lake Town have seen the maximum number of dengue cases, as per sources. (Representational Image)

At least four people, allegedly suffering from dengue, and three others, having “unknown fever”, died in the state in the last 24 hours.

Sources said while Ramzan Ali (40) and Ratna Das (25), both residents of North 24 Parganas, died at R G Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata on Monday, Maria Bibi (50), a resident of Deganga, died on Sunday.

Anu Das (30), a resident of Dum Dum, died on Sunday. Following her death, locals in the area on Monday blocked the vehicle of MLA Sujit Bose and demonstrated. Sources said three people have died in the last 24 hours due to “unknown fever.” Areas like Bongaon, Dum Dum, Bidhannagar, Bhangar, Lake Town have seen the maximum number of dengue cases, as per sources. In the last few days, Deganga has witnessed at least four dengue deaths, they added.

Despite several deaths, doctors in the state are allegedly avoiding mention of dengue in death certificates. “Doctors are avoiding mentioning dengue in death certificates even after a patient had been diagnosed with dengue. Terms like thrombocytopenia (a condition in which one has a low blood platelet count) and flavivirus (a genus of viruses) are being used to stay away from any type of scrutiny,” said

a source at a government hospital.

As per the state health department, number of people affected by dengue this year is above 20,000. But, government hospital sources said that the figure is much higher.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App