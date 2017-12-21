West Bengal SC Advisory Council holds first meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul.

The Scheduled Caste Advisory Council of West Bengal held its first meeting at Kolkata on Thursday under West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and decided to meet every six months, officials said.

Besides Banerjee, Chief Secretary Malay Dey, West Bengal Backward Classes Welfare Minister Churamani Mahata were were among those present at the meeting.

The state cabinet had decided in October to set up the council to look into the development of people belonging to the scheduled castes in the state.

The council will look into the development of the social, educational, economical and cultural matters of the scheduled castes in the state and function on the lines of the existing tribal advisory council, the officials said.

Out of the total 295 assembly seats in Bengal there are 66 reserved for scheduled caste candidates.

