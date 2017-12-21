West Bengal: Sabang Assembly bypoll today

With Sabang constituency headed for bypolls on Thursday, voters will witness a four-way contest between Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and CPM candidates. The choice for around 245,259 voters will be between Trinamool Congress candidate Gita Rani Bhunia, wife of Manas Bhunia — who had in 2016 won the Assembly polls with 59.6 per cent of the votes, his replacement in the Congress, local leader Chiranjib Bhowmick, Left candidate Rita Mandal and BJP hopeful Antara Bhattacharya. The Left and Congress did not revive their informal 2016 alliance, which had seen Bhunia win, while TMC had bagged 36 per cent votes.

The BJP had received only 2.6 per cent votes – an improvement from its 2011 performance, when it received 1.3 per cent of the votes. Counting of votes will be held on December 24.

Officials added that with more than 300 polling booths and 480 polling premises, the Election Commission had deployed eight companies of central paramilitary forces to provide security.

