Rajya Sabha polls: 5 TMC leaders file nomination papers

Five TMC leaders on Wednesday filed their nomination at the state Assembly for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The TMC candidates were party national spokesperson Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Dola Sen, Manas Bhunia, who had switched to TMC from Congress in September last year, and former Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) leader from the Hills Santa Chhetri, who had also joined the TMC.

The candidates submitted their nominations to Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Bhunia had officially resigned as Congress MLA on Monday to file his nomination. Trinamool leaders Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Dola Sen were renominated. Election to six Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal will be held on August 8.

Speaking to reporters in the afternoon, Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said, “Our candidates will strengthen the voice of our party supremo Mamata Banerjee in the Rajya Sabha. They will speak in favour of the rights of the people.”

