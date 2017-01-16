West Bengal reels under cold grip as dip in mercury persists

Several parts of West Bengal continued to be under the grip of cold wave conditions today with Cooch Behar recording the lowest night temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius in the plains for third consecutive day on Monday. Night temperature at many places in both south and north Bengal was three to five degrees below normal, the Met department said.

Jalpaiguri in the Dooars region recorded the second lowest temperature at 6.7 degrees.

Kolkata recorded the lowest night temperature at 11.5 degree celsius, which is three degrees below normal.

Other places which were under the grip of cold wave conditions were Sriniketan (7.0 degrees), Asansol (7.6 degrees C), Bankura (8.5 degrees), Burdwan (9.0 degrees) and Digha (9.4 degrees C), the MeT department said.

Similar weather conditions with clear skies and sub-normal day and night temperatures are likely to continue in both Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal for the next two days, the Met department said.