Raniganj-Asansol violence: NHRC seeks report from Mamata govt, asks DG to conduct spot inquiry

The gutted cars after Ramnabami riot at Chandmari last week. (Express photo/Subham Dutta) The gutted cars after Ramnabami riot at Chandmari last week. (Express photo/Subham Dutta)

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a notice to West Bengal government, seeking a report on the unabated violence in Raniganj and neighbouring Asansol which broke out during Ram Navami celebrations last week. The commission also directed the state’s director general (investigation) to form a committee and conduct a spot inquiry.

On March 29, the Centre had sought a report from the state government and offered to send paramiltary forces. While it sent the report, the Bengal government rejected the offer of troops.

Two people were killed and several were injured in the riots that broke out on March 26, a day after Ram Navami in Ranigunj and Asansol in West Burdwan district. Over a dozen houses were burnt and shops ransacked.

Defying prohibitory orders under section 144A, four-member BJP delegation, constituted by party president Amit Shah, visited a relief camp and toured other affected areas on Sunday. The delegation spoke to local residents who were affected by last week’s violence and submitted a report to the party chief.

On Saturday, West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi visited the riot-affected areas of Asansol and Ranigunj, meeting victims and officials. However, the four-and-a-half-hour tour ended without a halt at any of the minority-dominated areas, with police officers saying “he never asked to go” and “if he had, it would have been difficult to take him there”, the Indian Express reported earlier.

