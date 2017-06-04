Police seize 72 live bombs in Birbhum

Latest News
“We received a tip-off from local people. The Bomb Disposal Squad disposed off all bombs,” said a police official.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published:June 4, 2017 4:06 am
Birbhum police on Saturday recovered 72 live bombs from an abandoned area in Labhpur. “We received a tip-off from local people. The Bomb Disposal Squad disposed off all bombs,” said a police official.

The recovery is the result of search operations carried out by the district police regularly following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s instruction to police officials to shut all bomb-making factories in Birbhum.

On Thursday, police had seized 10 bombs from Ilambazar area, while on Wednesday 30 bombs were recovered from Durbarpur.

Police sources said that so far around 1,000 bombs have been recovered from Birbhum.

