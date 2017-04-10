West Bengal: Police detains four army jawans for thrashing civilian

The West Bengal Police have detained four army jawans for allegedly thrashing a civilian and a civic volunteer in Jalpaiguri’s Nagrakata. It is alleged that the four jawans who were coming from Malbazar riding bikes, suddenly beat up a common man who was on his cycle.

The local police officers came at the spot after receiving a phone call from the victim and on asking the Army men they again started thrashing a civic volunteer named Arijit Biswas.

Later, the Nagrakata Police detained all of them. According to the police, they all are belonging from Binnaguri Army camp.

