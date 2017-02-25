West Bengal: Police detain owners of Private Nursing Home for questioning in case of over-charging

Four persons including the owners of the private Nursing Home here were detained by police for allegedly over-charging a patient whose father allegedly committed suicide as he was unable to meet the demands of the hospital. Four persons including three owners and the manager of the Nursing Home were detained for questioning, the police said today. Chonki Lete of Katti village in Birbhum district was admitted to the Nursing Home in Burdwan town on February 20.

Chonki’s father Tapan, a farmer, allegedly committed suicide as he was unable to pay the hospital bill of Rs 44,000, the sources said. The villagers complained to the Burdwan district administration about the alleged over charging by the nursing home authorities which prompted Tapan to commit suicide.

Based on the complaint the police detained the four persons for questioning in regard to the alleged over-charging and lack of basic infrastructure in the nursing home. A top private hospital in Kolkata had courted controversy for allegedly refusing to release a patient without settling of dues.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday at a meeting with representatives of different top private hospitals warned private hospitals against over-charging patients and negligence in treatment and announced setting up of a regulatory commission to monitor their functioning.