Police arrests fake doctor in Nadia district of West Bengal

The police arrested a fake doctor from Bagula Bazar in Hanskhali area of Nadia district after he failed to produce his medical degree. The police raided the chamber of Bapi Nath last night and asked him to produce his MBBS degree. As he failed to produce his degree we arrested him, a police officer said.

During interrogation the fake doctor Nath admitted that he holds no MBBS degree, the sources said. Nath was produced before a Ranaghat court today. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Abhishek Manna remanded Nath to 14-days judicial custody.

The police had earlier this month arrested a fake MBBS doctor from Muragachha in Hanskhalia area of Nadia district.

