West Bengal plans to introduce English medium teaching in state-run schools

The West Bengal government plans to introduce English medium education in state-run schools side by side with Bengali, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has said. “We wish to introduce English medium education in state-run schools from the primary level where Bengali medium teaching will also continue,” Chatterjee said at a school function in Kolkata.

“If Bengali and English medium education continue side by side that will contibute in overall improvement in the standard of institution and meet the aspirations of the students and parents. There is a demand for English medium education (among parents),” he said at the function on Friday. The minister said the government will fill up vacancies in teachers’ posts.

Chatterjee also advocated giving equal stress on education and extra-curricular activities. “It is a matter of pride for all of us that our Kanyashree project has literally become Biswashree as its message has reached different corners of the world (Biswa).”

Referring to government-run Hare School, where he came to address the 200 year celebrations, Chatterjee said, “This institution once boasted the likes of Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose, Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy. This school boasts of a distinguished alumni who occupy important positions in society. We want it to retain the past glory.”

