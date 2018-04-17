West Bengal panchayat polls: Stay extended by a day, case with Calcutta HC single bench

The bench of Justices Biswanath Samaddar and Arindam Mukherjee also also referred the case to the same single bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and directed it to be heard daily from Tuesday. The bench of Justices Biswanath Samaddar and Arindam Mukherjee also also referred the case to the same single bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and directed it to be heard daily from Tuesday.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court Monday refused to entertain a petition from the ruling Trinamool Congress and the State Election Commission against a single bench order that stayed the election process to the state’s panchayats. The stay, which was supposed to end Monday, was extended by a day.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who had moved the petition at the division bench on behalf of his party, confirmed the same.

“The division bench has said that it will not interfere in the case as the matter is pending at the single bench. It has said that the single bench will hear the matter now,” he said.

The BJP, on whose petition Justice Talukdar stayed the election process, welcomed the order. “Today’s division bench order is a victory for democracy,” state BJP general secretary Pratap Banerjee said.

