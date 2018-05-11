West Bengal panchayat polls: State will see bloodbath on polling day, says Biman Bose

Left Front (LF) chairman Biman Bose. (File photo) Left Front (LF) chairman Biman Bose. (File photo)

Left Front (LF) chairman Biman Bose on Thursday said that the single-phase panchayat election on May 14 will result in “bloodbath”.

Speaking at a ‘meet the press’ event at Press Club, Bose said, “If panchayat polls are held on May 14 and in a single-phase then I feel that the people of the state will witness a historic election because it will result in a bloodbath. It may be recalled that blood was spilled in the state during filing of nominations and we have apprehension that such incidents will be repeated on the polling day. At least steps should have been taken to stop this kind of election.”

Taking a dig at TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal for criticising renowned Bengali poet Sankha Ghosh for writing a poem on the violence ahead of the rural polls, Bose said this is “unbecoming of a political leader.”

“We bow our heads before Sankha Ghosh. Now Anubrata Mondal is saying who this new poet is. He is saying who is Sankha Ghosh? No person be it a political leader or a commoner will digest such an insult towards the poet,” he said.

