West Bengal Panchayat polls: SEC rescinds order, cancels extension of deadline to file nomination papers

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday withdrew its earlier order extending the deadline for filing nominations for the West Bengal panchayat polls to 3 pm this evening. The development came a day after the Supreme Court quashed a petition filed by the BJP seeking intervention in the nomination process. Monday was the last day to file nominations for the polls, which will be held in three phases in the first week of May.

“It appears that there was no specific direction by the Supreme Court of India for extension of the nomination date. Therefore on perusal of all the papers and considering all the points, the Commission hereby recalls the said order and therefore rescinds the (previous) order,” the new notification read.

The state has witnessed several incidents of violence in the run up to the polls. TMC cadres have been accused of preventing Opposition candidates from filing nominations. The withdrawal of the notification is likely to result in an increase in the number of TMC candidates winning unopposed.

The BJP had moved the SC claiming that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was indulging in wide-spread violence. “We are not getting nomination papers. I have videos which show the violence at many places,” senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the party, told the court. He also requested the court to direct the poll body to arrange for uploading the nomination form on its website so that candidates could download it.

The SC, which refused to interfere in the election process, “fortified” reports of violence in the state and hoped the commission would take steps to ensure free and fair polls.

